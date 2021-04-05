Firefighter hospitalized after battling two-alarm blaze in Woodhaven – QNS.com

Quantcast
Firefighter hospitalized after battling two-alarm blaze in Woodhaven

Firefighters battled a fire inside a three-story home located at 84-11 86 Rd., on Sunday, April 4, 2021. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

A two-alarm fire in Woodhaven sent one firefighter to the hospital on Sunday.

Firefighters first got a call about the blaze inside a three-story home located at 84-11 86 Rd. around 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 4, according to the authorities.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Around 100 FDNY members arrived to the scene to battle the fire, and got the flames under control less than an hour later, around 7:50 p.m., according to the FDNY.

“Smoke was pouring out of the building,” said a witness who declined to give their name. “The fire department worked to put this fire out really quickly. It looked really bad for a while.”

One firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital with a minor injury.

The fire marshal will determine the cause of the fire.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell. 

