Firefighter hospitalized after battling two-alarm blaze in Woodhaven – QNS.com

A two-alarm fire in Woodhaven sent one firefighter to the hospital on Sunday.

Firefighters first got a call about the blaze inside a three-story home located at 84-11 86 Rd. around 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 4, according to the authorities.

Around 100 FDNY members arrived to the scene to battle the fire, and got the flames under control less than an hour later, around 7:50 p.m., according to the FDNY.

“Smoke was pouring out of the building,” said a witness who declined to give their name. “The fire department worked to put this fire out really quickly. It looked really bad for a while.”

One firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital with a minor injury.

The fire marshal will determine the cause of the fire.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.