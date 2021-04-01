Police cuff teen in connection to shooting death of bystander in Woodside – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old woman in Woodside last month.

Dajuan Williams was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon by the NYPD after he allegedly fired the shot that struck and killed Gudelia Vallinas on Friday, March 12, near the corner of 48th Street and Broadway, police said.

Vallinas’ death sparked outrage throughout the borough and renewed call for curbing gun violence in the city.

“This is just the latest in the disturbing rise of shootings in our borough,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said a few days after the shooting. “Law enforcement must work hand in hand with our communities in order to make our neighborhoods safer, and to make this a reality, we need an expansion of the crisis management system.”

On March 12, around 8:15 p.m., police officers from the 114th Precinct got a call about shots fired, cops said.

Video of the incident later showed two individuals firing shots west on Broadway before running away.

Police arrived to find Vallinas, a mother of two young children, unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her head, according to the NYPD.

Vallinas was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where she was pronounced dead.

Police did not confirm to QNS when or how Williams, who also lives in Woodside, was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.