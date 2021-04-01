QNS Weekender: 7 things to do in Queens – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Since many families will be spending time together this Easter weekend, things will be a bit slower in the borough. But that does not mean there aren’t things to do!

Those looking for some outdoor time can learn orienteering skills in Alley Pond Park. The Urban Park Rangers will teach amateur navigators how to get around using a map and compass. Or for an indoor activity, settle in for a Q&A with NASA Engineer Vishnu Sridhar, a Rego Park native who was part of the team to land the Mars Rover Perseverance in the planet’s Jezero Crater.

For these events and more, check out 7 things to do in Queens this weekend!

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Obviously before doing anything, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for a vaccine if eligible!

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page.

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens.

Eligible individuals can also get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, APRIL 2

“On the Inside Looking Out” (Queens Botanical Garden): Come to the Queens Botanical Garden to view art installations in a natural community space. The AnkhLave Garden Project is an annual fellowship involving six Queens-based Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) artists. This is the second annual show involving these artists, who all experienced immigration journeys to the United States and were challenged to create and display their work in a natural environment. The original public art show ran through the summer of 2020 and now, viewers can see relics from the initial exhibit and “new and continued explorations” unique to this current exhibit. 43-50 Main St., Flushing. queensbotanicalgardens.org. Free. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 2 to April 4.

Movin’ n’ Groovin’ Mature Adult Dance Class (Queens Theatre): This Friday, the Queens Theatre will transport you to the past with this dance class for mature adults. The hour-long online dance class will bring back the memories of legendary dancers like Gene Kelly and Cyd Charisse and is appropriate for dancers of any level. The class will start with a group warm up activity before launching into the main dance lesson. Reserve a spot here. Virtual. queenstheatre.org. Free. 2 p.m., April 2.

Zoom Artist Hang (Flushing Town Hall): Calling all artists! Flushing Town Hall hosts a weekly virtual meeting get together for artists and creatives across all disciplines. Since the pandemic began in 2020, FTH has held Zoom Artist Hangs for creators to share projects their working on and have discussions based on a weekly prompt. Those wishing to be added to the private Zoom link and weekly e-blast should contact FTH Executive and Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek at ekodadek@flushingtownhall.org. Virtual on Zoom. flushingtownhall.org. Free. 5 p.m., April 2.

SATURDAY, APRIL 3

Outdoor Skills: Orienteering (Alley Pond Park) For the first time ever, NYC Parks is offering an orienteering course in Alley Pond Park. The purpose of orienteering is to develop navigational skills in the wilderness and this course aims to teach participants how to do that. The Urban Park Rangers will lead this course to teach participants to nativate using a map and compass. Register here. Alley Pond Adventure Course in Alley Pond Park, Oakland Garden. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 p.m., April 3.

Capturing Queens (Queens Historical Society): The Queens Historical Society is continuing its Capturing Queens exhibit featuring and analyzing the work of Percy Loomis Sperr who was considered the “official photographer of the City of New York.” Sperr was born in Ohio in 1890, but came to call Staten Island his home. The New York Public Library commissioned him to photograph the five boroughs, which was instrumental in showing how the city’s architectural landscape transformed throughout the twentieth century. Those who wish to view the exhibit in person can do so by reserving tickets online. Capacity is limited. Masks are required and visitors will need to fill out a COVID-19 questionnaire before attending. Reserve tickets here. Virtual. queenshistoricalsociety.org. Free. Appointment only, April 3 through Feb. 12, 2022

From Queens To Mars Q&A (Flushing Town Hall): Ever wanted to ask questions of a NASA engineer? Then this event is perfect for you. Hosted by Flushing Town Hall, “From Queens to Mars” is a Q&A session with NASA Engineer Vishnu Sridhar, a Rego Park native and part of the team that landed the Mars Rover Perseverance in the planet’s Jezero Crater. Participants will learn how Sridhar’s love of aerospace engineering lead him to work at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Those who plan on attending can submit questions at this link. Virtual. Register here. flushingtownhall.org. Free. 2:30 p.m., April 3.

SUNDAY, APRIL 4

Forest Super Hike (Forest Park): Hiking enthusiasts are welcome to this hike at Forest Park, where the Urban Rangers will lead the way through the park’s terrain. Participants are asked to wear comfortable hiking shoes or boots and pack water and a light snack. The Overlook Parking Lot in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m., April 4.

