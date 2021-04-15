Queens electeds team up to bring bi-annual recycling event to Forest Park – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr. is partnering with Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar to bring the popular biannual recycling event to the Forest Park Bandshell Parking lot this month, sponsored by Community Board 10.

Due to the success of last year — when the COVID pandemic forced the traditional one-day event to be split into two events — Addabbo and Rajkumar will be providing the community with two separate events for their recycling needs.

“This is a perfect time to do some spring cleaning and get rid of those personal documents and household goods that are causing clutter around the house,” Addabbo said. “I encourage everyone to come out — safely — to this recycling event.”

The event will take place on Sunday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents will be able to shred their personal, private documents with USA Shred and donate unwanted household goods with the United War Veterans Council at the Forest Park Bandshell Parking Lot.

Items that will be accepted during this event are: paper (three boxes maximum of personal, business or medical files), clothing and shoes, small appliances, kitchenware, toys and bikes, jewelry, small furniture, American flags and eyeglasses. Items that cannot be accepted are any electronics, cardboard, magazines, file folders, pre-shredded paper, air conditioners, paint or tires.

“With this event, we will be helping our veterans by sending them important household items. Uplifting veterans who have given everything for our country is our sacred duty,” Rajkumar said. “Additionally, through robust shredding services, we will be protecting the privacy of Queens residents. Every two seconds, someone is the victim of identity theft. Accessible shredding services is key to helping prevent this. I applaud my colleague Senator Addabbo for having established this biannual event, and I look forward to co-hosting many more.”

In order to keep everyone safe, the NYC Parks Department is requiring all participants to wear masks when in the parking lot, especially when interacting with a volunteer. Those who wish to make donations or shred their documents are also asked to stay in their vehicles as much as possible, for the safety of the staff and volunteers. Participants must have all items in an easily accessible part of the car, such as the backseat or trunk, to allow a volunteer to safely remove them and bring them to the proper location.

If anyone wishes to exit their car, they must fill out a visitor health screening questionnaire — as per Parks Department requirements — indicating if they have any symptoms of COVID-19 or if they have been in close contact with someone who has contracted the virus in the previous 14 days. They will also have to provide their name, phone number and email address for contact tracing purposes if it is found that anyone with COVID was present at the event.

The permit for an electronic waste event for this spring is currently under review by the NYC Parks Department. When that is approved, more details will be made available. For more information about this event, contact Addabbo’s office at 718-738-1111.