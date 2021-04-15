Ridgewood store sells Queens' sixth winning Take-5 lottery ticket this month – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Take-5 players in Queens have raked in a combined $205,000 playing the lottery game in the borough this month.

The latest addition to that monthly total came on Wednesday, when the New York Lottery announced that a bodega in Ridgewood sold a winning Take-5 ticket, worth $21,447, selected during the Tuesday, April 13, drawing.

The winning ticket, purchased at Mona Grocery, located at 59-30 Myrtle Ave., is the sixth winning ticket sold by a Queens retailer this month.

Over the weekend, a Take-5 ticket worth nearly $71,000 was sold at Village Card & Gifts, a Howard Beach convenience store. About a week prior, the same shop sold a winning ticket worth $55,105, which was selected during the April 4 drawing.

On April 9, two prize-winning tickets, both worth nearly $13,000, were sold in Queens – one at Resorts World Casino in South Ozone Park and the other at Enjoy Convenience Store in Jackson Heights.

On April 6, a Take-5 ticket, worth $32,113, was sold a Bayside convenience store.

Five winning numbers, selected from a field of one to 39, are drawn every night at 10:30 p.m., for the Take-5 game.

Winning ticket holders have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.