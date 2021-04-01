South Queens councilman organizes neighborhood cleanup in Ozone Park – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Volunteers in south Queens joined Councilman Eric Ulrich for a spring community cleanup collecting trash and painting over graffiti at some of the most problematic locations in is district including Liberty Avenue, 101st Avenue, 114th Place and North Conduit Avenue, as well as Centreville Street and Huron Street in Ozone Park and Centreville.

“Our streets look noticeably cleaner thanks to the hard work of our volunteers,” Ulrich said. “I look forward to hosting another one of these cleanup events in the near future. Our office will be looking for more volunteers to help us in future projects, and I hope our neighbors will consider giving a couple of hours of their time on the weekend to make a difference. We want to keep our communities clean and have a good quality of life, but that only happens when everybody works together.”

Members of Ulrich’s staff were joined by the Queens Explorers, auxiliary officers from the 106th Precinct, and community members in Saturday’s annual spring cleanup effort.

“Addressing graffiti and litter is an important quality-of-life issue that truly makes a difference in our communities,” Detective Brenda Reddick of the 106th Precinct said. “I’d like to thank Councilman Eric Ulrich for organizing this initiative, and all of our volunteers for their hard work to keep our streets clean.”

The community cleanup was in partnership with the city’s Department of Sanitation, which provided materials. Dozens of garbage bags were filled with trash by the volunteers.

“Quality-of-life issues, such as graffiti, is one of the biggest concerns of our residents,” community activist Joann Ariola said. “We won’t stand by idly. We will continue to paint over graffiti no matter how many times we need to.”

Ariola is the leader of the Queens Republican Party and a candidate for Ulrich’s seat on the City Council.