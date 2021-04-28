Springfield Gardens man cuffed for stabbing stepfather to death: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police arrested a 31-year-old man in Springfield Gardens after he allegedly stabbed his stepfather to death with a pocket knife inside their home early Wednesday morning.

Police sources said the brawl broke out just before 12:30 a.m. on April 28, when Henry Garland, 41, got into a verbal dispute with his wife, the suspect’s mother, in their home on North Conduit Avenue near Springfield Boulevard.

Garland’s stepson, Andrew Hilton, then intervened in the shouting match, law enforcement sources said, resulting in a physical struggle between Hilton, who also lives in the home, and his stepfather.

Things turned deadly, cops said, when Hilton grabbed hold of a pocket knife and stabbed Garland multiple times in the neck and torso.

Officers from the 113th Precinct responded to the home a short time later after receiving a 911 call about the incident. EMS rushed Garland to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police took the victim’s stepson into custody at the scene and booked on murder and criminal possession of a weapon charges. The knife used in the deadly encounter was recovered at the scene.

Police have previously been called to the home for domestic disputes allegedly perpetrated by Hilton against his mother and sister. He has no arrest history in New York City.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Additional reporting by Jacob Kaye.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.