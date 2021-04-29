Quantcast
Two sent to hospital in serious condition after jumping out of burning building in South Richmond Hill

Fire fighters put out a blaze at 119-10 94 Ave., in South Richmond Hill on Thursday, April 29, 2021. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Two people were rushed to the hospital Thursday after they both leaped from the third story of a mixed-use building in South Richmond Hill as the floor below them went up in flames.

The fire broke out on Thursday, April 29, around 1 p.m., inside the second floor of 119-10 94 Ave., according to the fire department.

However, prior to the fire department’s arrival, two people on the third floor of the building jumped out of a window and down onto the street to escape the fire, according to witnesses.

Fire fighters put out a blaze at 119-10 94 Ave., in South Richmond Hill on Thursday, April 29, 2021. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Both people were taken in serious condition to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

“We screamed jump down, I can’t believe they didn’t wait for the fire department,” said Ras Singh, who witnessed the scene.

Twelve FDNY units responded to the scene and brought the flames under control by 1:40 p.m., according to the authorities.

The fire marshal will investigate the cause of the blaze.

