Two sent to hospital in serious condition after jumping out of burning building in South Richmond Hill

Two people were rushed to the hospital Thursday after they both leaped from the third story of a mixed-use building in South Richmond Hill as the floor below them went up in flames.
The fire broke out on Thursday, April 29, around 1 p.m., inside the second floor of 119-10 94 Ave., according to the fire department.
However, prior to the fire department’s arrival, two people on the third floor of the building jumped out of a window and down onto the street to escape the fire, according to witnesses.
Both people were taken in serious condition to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
“We screamed jump down, I can’t believe they didn’t wait for the fire department,” said Ras Singh, who witnessed the scene.
Twelve FDNY units responded to the scene and brought the flames under control by 1:40 p.m., according to the authorities.
The fire marshal will investigate the cause of the blaze.