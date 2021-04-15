Woman struck by train after jumping onto tracks in Sunnyside: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

East to west train service in northern Queens came to a halt on Thursday afternoon after a woman was struck by a train in Sunnyside.

The woman, who has yet to be identified, was seen jumping onto the tracks as a 7 train came into the 46th St–Bliss Station around 4:45 p.m., on Thursday, April 15, according to police sources. The NYPD, which does not suspect criminality in the incident, could not confirm the woman’s condition.

EMS personnel transported the woman to Elmhurst Hospital.

Firefighters and EMS personnel responding to the incident made their way onto the tracks in an effort to provide aid to the woman, as two trains sat on either side of the station, video of the incident shows.

Person Struck by Train @CitizenApp 46th St- Bilss St Station (7) 4:47:34 PM EDT

The subway line was delayed in both directions as emergency responders provided aid. As of publication, train service continues to be delayed.

Straphangers traveling either toward Flushing or Manhattan were re-routed to the nearby Long Island Rail Road stop, where their subway cards were honored and they could board for free.

The MTA also strongly advised riders to seek an alternative route, including the E, F, M and R lines, for service between Queens and Manhattan.