Quantcast
Woman struck by train after jumping onto tracks in Sunnyside: NYPD – QNS.com
Police & Fire

Woman struck by train after jumping onto tracks in Sunnyside: NYPD

Jacob KayeBy
0
comments
Posted on
A person was struck by a train in Sunnyside on Thursday, April 15, 2021. (Screenshot via CitizenApp)

East to west train service in northern Queens came to a halt on Thursday afternoon after a woman was struck by a train in Sunnyside.

The woman, who has yet to be identified, was seen jumping onto the tracks as a 7 train came into the 46th St–Bliss Station around 4:45 p.m., on Thursday, April 15, according to police sources. The NYPD, which does not suspect criminality in the incident, could not confirm the woman’s condition.

EMS personnel transported the woman to Elmhurst Hospital.

Firefighters and EMS personnel responding to the incident made their way onto the tracks in an effort to provide aid to the woman, as two trains sat on either side of the station, video of the incident shows.

Person Struck by Train @CitizenApp

46th St- Bilss St Station (7) 4:47:34 PM EDT

The subway line was delayed in both directions as emergency responders provided aid. As of publication, train service continues to be delayed.

Straphangers traveling either toward Flushing or Manhattan were re-routed to the nearby Long Island Rail Road stop, where their subway cards were honored and they could board for free.

The MTA also strongly advised riders to seek an alternative route, including the E, F, M and R lines, for service between Queens and Manhattan.

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York