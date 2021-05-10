Arrest of suspect in deadly Elmhurst subway station stabbing raises new questions about safety

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are still looking into why a Queens man arrested on Saturday allegedly knifed a homeless man to death at a local subway station back on April 23.

Mark Albano, 34, of Grand Avenue in Elmhurst, Queens, was apprehended after police obtained higher-quality video footage of the fatal stabbing of an unidentified man in his 40s to 50s at the Manhattan-bound platform of the nearby Grand Avenue-Newtown station.

Officers from the 110th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 20 found the unidentified victim at about 5:42 a.m. on April 23, according to NYPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement sources said Albano was known to NYPD officers, and upon being brought in for questioning, was deemed a prime suspect. He has now been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

If the victim in this killing was indeed homeless, as NYPD believes, it raises larger questions about the homeless in subways and how the government is working to help them.

During a Sunday radio appearance on “The Cats Roundtable” with John Catsimatidis on WABC-AM radio, interim New York City Transit President Sarah Feinberg said the people riding the trains indefinitely were in a league of their own in terms of simply not wanting help.