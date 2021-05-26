Camp Rockaway set to return for a fourth year

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Turn your beach day into a beach stay this summer at Camp Rockaway, back by popular demand for a fourth year from June 11 to Oct. 31 with a possible extension into November.

The Gateway National Recreational Area venue gives friends and family the opportunity to safely connect with the great outdoors and each other. Plus, it’s socially distant by nature.

“It’s going to be a great summer,” said Kent Johnson, an architect who founded Camp Rockaway. “We provide the basics, plus a few amenities that make the experience more comfortable, like hot outdoor showers.”

Camp Rockaway’s address is Davis Road, Fort Tilden, Breezy Point. It’s an open field between The Chapel at Fort Tilden and the Atlantic Ocean.

Guests can make reservations now for overnight stays in safari-style, 10-foot-by-12-foot canvas tents tucked just behind the dunes at Fort Tilden. Each tent is on a raised wooden platform with a deck and two canvas lounge chairs in a family-friendly site that includes fire pits, a picnic and grill area, hammocks, a supply store, a phone-charging station, bathroom, shower facilities and games such as cornhole, a longtime Rockaway tradition.

Each tent is furnished with a Queen-size bed featuring a memory foam mattress, side tables, solar lights, pillows, linens, extra blankets, towels and extra cleaning supplies. Prices range from $149 to $189 on weekdays and Sundays, and $189 to $289 on Fridays, Saturdays and holidays with a maximum of two people per tent. Families can add on a pre-pitched pup tent for kids or friends.

Casual travelers and adventure-seekers will feel right at home at Camp Rockaway, which is the perfect fit for the following groups:

New Yorkers/In-Bound NYC regulars who want to get away during the summer, but also want to avoid the crowds in Manhattan, Hamptons and Montauk.

Families who love the great outdoors, but like to pack light. They can also enjoy the Riis Park Beach Bazaar concessions for dinner, stargaze, and still be in bed by 9 p.m.

Couples in need of a low-key getaway. They can take romantic walks on the beach while appreciating each other and nature.

Road trip lovers who can’t stand fuss. There’s nearby parking, and the site is easily accessible by public transportation. Plus, there’s something for everyone — surf lessons, pitch-and-putt golf, whale-watching, art, hiking, biking and fireside s’mores.

For more information, visit camprockaway.com and subscribe to the mailing list for updates and special offers.