Cops seek man who groped teenage girl in Woodhaven subway station

Police are looking for a man who allegedly groped a teenage girl as she was walking into a Woodhaven subway station over the weekend.

On Sunday, May 2, around 5:15 p.m., a 14-year-old girl was going through the turnstile at the Woodhaven Boulevard station, when an unidentified man approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks, cops said.

The man, who police describe as being around 5 feet 4 inches tall with a medium build, then ran off toward the G/R line platform, according to the authorities.

The teenager was uninjured during the incident.

The man was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a light-colored face mask, a blue and white hooded sweatshirt and a black shirt, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.