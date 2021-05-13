Cops seek two suspects in attempted Richmond Hill robbery

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are searching for two suspects who tried to rob a man while armed in Richmond Hill.

According to authorities, a 56-year-old man left his car with the key in the ignition while parked in the intersection of 110th Street and 107th Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 8.

When he returned to his car, two unidentified men tried to go into the vehicle while wielding a gun and stating that they were “going to shoot him,” according to authorities.

The victim then entered his car and the two men fled on foot to an unknown area, without removing any property, according to police.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. Police released surveillance video of the incident.

The unidentified individuals are described as being about 17 to 22 years old. One of the men was last seen wearing a black bubble jacket, hoodie and black pants with black sneakers, while another was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweats, white sneakers, and a blue face mask.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.