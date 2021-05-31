Flushing St. Michael’s Catholic Academy dedicates faculty room in honor of Sisters of St. Joseph

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

St. Michael’s Catholic Academy in Flushing honored the Sisters of St. Joseph of Brentwood at a plaque dedication ceremony on Wednesday, May 26, in the school’s faculty room.

The Sisters of St. Joseph had a strong presence at St. Michael’s, located at 136-58 41st Ave., for more than a century and a half. From shortly after the school’s opening in 1851 until recently, the Sisters served as administrators, teachers and counselors at the academy.

Sister Tesa Fitzgerald and Sister Joan Gallagher represented the Sisters of St. Joseph at the ceremony. They were joined by Sister Miriam Blake, the last nun to serve as principal, as well as her former assistant, Sister St. William McMahon. Sister Blake and Sister McMahon were the last Sisters of St. Joseph to serve on the staff at St. Michael’s.

Principal Maureen Rogone said said that for over 150 years while ministering at St. Michael’s School, the Sisters of St. Joseph have shown strength and courage to face the challenges of the times in Flushing, and globally in their mission as religious women.

“Their progressive and inclusive approach, not only in education but in social issues, continues to inspire the teaching staff at St. Michael’s Catholic Academy as we are challenged with educational reforms while preparing our students to be responsible global citizens,” Rogone said.

Monsignor David Cassato, vicar for Catholic Schools, and Janet Heed, district superintendent, were in attendance representing the Office of the School Superintendent for the Diocese of Brooklyn.