Laurelton Farmers Market launches second season of bringing fresh produce to southeast Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Laurelton Farmers Market officially launched its second season on Saturday, May 15, in collaboration with the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR), to bring fresh produce and homemade items to the community.

Launched in summer 2020, Laurelton Farmers Market — located at 225th Street and 141st Road — became the first-ever Black-owned farmers market in the southeast Queens neighborhood of Laurelton. This year, the market returns to the LIRR Laurelton Station on Saturdays and Sundays from May 15 through Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In partnership with the LIRR, Laurelton Farmers Market’s parent organization, Chae Corp Sovereign Markets, aims to provide food sovereignty in communities impacted by food inequity with a focus on green and sustainable living while elevating mostly M/WBE-owned farms, vendors and local artists.

“The flagship Laurelton Farmers Market at the Laurelton LIRR, and its immediate success in one short season, has proven itself to be both an essential and beautiful space where community grows,” said Dianna Rose, founder of Laurelton Farmers Market. “Our partnership with the Long Island Rail Road is a powerful and fruitful one, as we get ready to launch the St. Albans Farmers Market at the St. Albans LIRR Station, providing better access to farm-fresh produce and artisanal goods!”

Farmers Market vendors include, but are not limited to, Prince Abou’s Butchery (winner of the 2021 Queens Economic Development Corporation’s Queens StartUp! competition), The Campaign Against Hunger, Jars of Delight, Adamah Gallery Seafood and Blaque Resource Network. The vendors will offer customers fresh produce and meats, as well as other food items, home and garden items, homemade soaps, body butters and scrubs, among other items.

Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers said the Laurelton Farmer’s Market has one of the best things for the community as they continue to work collaboratively to address the growing food insecurity and lack of access to healthy food options.

“This annual resource not only promotes healthy foods, but it creates economic opportunity for businesses that have been devastated in some instances by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Brooks-Powers said. “This year’s kickoff was a tremendous success, where we saw visitors from near and far supporting our local vendors — many of which are minority and women-owned business enterprises. I congratulate the LFM’s founder, Ms. Dianna Rose, and look forward to seeing this event continue to grow.”

Grand openings for Chae Corp’s new St. Albans Farmers Market and Queens Village Farmers Market are planned to be announced at a later date. The Chae Corp Sovereign Markets are a collaboration with the LIRR, which have permitted the markets to be held at respective LIRR Station commuter parking spaces.