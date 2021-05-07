Man charged in fatal Jamaica car crash

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD has charged a man who allegedly caused a car crash in Jamaica that left a 21-year-old driver dead on Monday, May 3.

Police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision at the corner of Linden Boulevard and 157th Street a few minutes after 11 p.m. Once they arrived, they found 21-year-old Jamaica resident Carlos Bermeo-Guzman with a head trauma in the driver’s seat of a BMW 235I, authorities said.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported Bermeo-Guzman to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on Tuesday, May 4, police said.

According to the investigation, authorities said 45-year-old Pierre Laferiere, of 209th Street, was speeding in a Toyota Highlander while heading westbound on Linden Boulevard and subsequently hit the rear of the BMW 235I driven by Bermeo-Guzman at the intersection of 157th Street.

After the Toyota Highlander struck the BMW, the BMW veered to the right and mounted on the northwest sidewalk on Linden Boulevard, where it hit a parked and unoccupied Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, according to police.

Authorities took Laferiere, who was not injured in the crash, into custody that night. Laferiere was then charged with operating a car with a suspended driver’s license.

The investigation is ongoing.