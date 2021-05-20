QNS Weekender: 18 things to do in Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Get outside and enjoy the warmth this weekend!

There is tons to do at multiple Queens parks. Volunteer to clean up and beautify Queensbridge Park and Crocheron Park, watch “Back to the Future” on the waterfront of Astoria Park, look for birds in Highland Park or pose with some gorgeous flower arrangements at Queens County Farm Museum.

Check out these ideas and more! Here are 18 things to do in Queens this weekend!

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for a vaccine if eligible!

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page.

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens.

Eligible individuals can also get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, MAY 21

Street Tree Care (North Corona): The NYC Parks Stewardship team will teach a team of volunteers to care for local street trees. Participants will learn to aerate, cultivate, mulch and identify trees along city streets while also learning of the important role trees play. Volunteers should wear clothes that can get dirty and closed-toed shoes along with face masks. All are encouraged to bring their own water bottles. Register here. 108th Street and 38th Avenue, North Corona. nycparks.gov. Free. 9 a.m., May 21.

It’s My Park (Queensbridge Park): Volunteer to clean up and beautify Queensbridge Park this It’s My Park season. All participants must wear a mask. Registration is required — sign up and complete a waiver here. Email ItsMyPark@cityparksfoundation.org for more information. Queensboro Bridge, 41 Road, 40 Avenue between the East River, Vernon Boulevard and 21 Street. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m., May 21.

Seasonal Farmstand (Queens County Farm Museum): The season everyone has been waiting for has arrived: farmstand season. From mid-May until the beginning of November, get fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers and herbs that grow at Queens County Farm. In May, the stand is selling asparagus, beet greens, rhubarb and spinach. Members get 10 percent off and EBT and FMNP benefits are accepted. Bring a reusable bag for a zero-waste experience. 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. Open Wednesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 21 to Nov. 7, 2021.

“Cada Cabesa Es un Mundo” (Flux Factory): This weekend is the last chance to see Diego Espaillat’s exhibit, which features various sculptures in the style of Spanish Caribbean mask making. Email maya@fluxfactory.org for appointments. 39-31 29th St., Long Island City. fluxfactory.org. Free. 1 to 6 p.m., May 21 to 23.

Movin’ n’ Groovin’ Mature Adult Dance Class (Queens Theatre): This Friday, the Queens Theatre will transport you to the past with this dance class for mature adults. The hour-long online dance class will bring back the memories of legendary dancers like Gene Kelly and Cyd Charisse and is appropriate for dancers of any level. The class will start with a group warm up activity before launching into the main dance lesson. Reserve a spot here. Virtual. queenstheatre.org. Free. 2 p.m., May 21.

Arts, Culture & Fun – Drawing Workshop (Astoria Heights Playground): This workshop is done in partnership with Seeds of the League. Participants will learn to draw with artist Andrew Griffith, who will teach using nature as inspiration. Those interested should bring a mat, blanket or folding chair to sit on. Artist can also bring their own watercolors, paper, water and brushes, although limited supplies will be provided. Please register with shannon.gilstad@parks.nyc.gov as space is limited. 30 Road between 45 Street and 46 Street. nycparks.gov. Free. 3 p.m., May 21.

Arts, Culture & Fun – Kim Clarke and Digology Crew (Queensbridge Park): Kim Clarke and the Digology Crew will present an outdoor concert at Queensbridge Park. The group includes bassist and vocalist Kim Clarke, guitarist and vocalist Debbie Knapper, vocalist Stephanie Jeannot, keyboardist Jill McCarron and drummer Shirazette Tinnin. Attendees should bring a chair, blanket or mat. Please register with shannon.gilstad@parks.nyc.gov as the concert is on a first come, first served basis. Vernon Boulevard and 41st Avenue. nycparks.gov. Free. 6:30 p.m., May 21.

Jihye Lee Quintet – Rest in the Arms of Motherlands (Flushing Town Hall): Composer and arranger Jihye Lee leads this all-female, Korean jazz quintet in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The performance is an elegy for victims of anti-Asian hate crimes, including a special dedication to the women of the tragedy in Atlanta, Georgia. RSVP here. Virtual on Flushing Town Hall’s YouTube channel. flushingtownhall.org. Free with a pay-what-you-can donation. 7 p.m., May 21.

Movies on the Waterfront – “Back To The Future (Astoria Park): The Central Astoria Local Development Coalition Inc. is bringing back movies in the park, this time with “Back to the Future.” Michael J. Fox stars as Marty McFly, a California teen sent 30 years into the past in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his close friend, scientist Doc Brown, played by Christopher Lloyd. Astoria Park Lawn in Astoria Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 8:15 p.m., May 21.

SATURDAY, MAY 22

Birding – Spring Migrants (Highland Park): Join the Urban Park Rangers in Flushing Meadows Corona Park this weekend for a bird watching adventure. This time, experts will lead bird enthusiasts to the best locations to observe spring migrants in an urban setting. Bird watchers of all skill levels, including beginners, are welcome. Participants are encouraged to bring their own binoculars to enhance their experience. Vermont Place Parking Lot in Highland Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 9 a.m., May 22.

It’s My Park (Crocheron Park): Volunteers will help out the Friends of Crocheron and John Golden Park to spread wood chips, mulch, weed and pick up litter at Crocheron Park. Crocheron Park Tennis Courts in Crocheron Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m., May 22.

The Floral Escape (Queens County Farm Museum): The Floral Escape is a flower lover’s dream. Guests will get the opportunity to pose and take pictures with 15 blooming activations including “The Best Seat in the House,” “Petal to the Metal” and “Garden Vibes.” 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy, Floral Park. queensfarm.org. $20 for adults, $12 for children ages 2 to 12. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 22.

Family Farm Project, Part 1 (Queens Botanical Gardens): Part 1 of the Family Farm Project, participants will take a tour of the farm and learn to identify edible parts of plants. Then, participants will make a plant and produce-inspired drink coaster. The program is running rain or shine. Register here. 43-50 Main St., Flushing. queensbotanical.org. $15 for non members, $10 for members. 11 a.m., May 22.

Nature Meditation Walk (Herman A. McNeil Park): The Urban Park Rangers will lead this nature meditation walk through Herman A. McNeil Park. The hike takes participants through quiet areas in the park and help them to immerse in tranquility and destress. Poppenhusen Avenue and 119th Street in Hermon A. MacNeil Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 11 a.m., May 22.

Litter Ambassadors May 1 (Forest Park): As part of the Litter Ambassadors program, volunteers will help keep the picnic and barbecue areas of Forest Park clean in May. Seuffert Bandshell Parking lot in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 p.m., May 22.

Capturing Queens (Queens Historical Society): The Queens Historical Society is continuing its Capturing Queens exhibit featuring and analyzing the work of Percy Loomis Sperr who was considered the “official photographer of the City of New York.” Sperr was born in Ohio in 1890, but came to call Staten Island his home. The New York Public Library commissioned him to photograph the five boroughs, which was instrumental in showing how the city’s architectural landscape transformed throughout the twentieth century. Those who wish to view the exhibit in person can do so by reserving tickets online. Capacity is limited. Masks are required and visitors will need to fill out a COVID-19 questionnaire before attending. Reserve tickets here. Virtual. queenshistoricalsociety.org. Free. Appointment only, May 15, 2021 through Feb. 12, 2022

SUNDAY, MAY 23

Litter Ambassadors May 2 (Forest Park): As part of the Litter Ambassadors program, volunteers will help keep the picnic and barbecue areas of Forest Park clean in May. Seuffert Bandshell Parking lot in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 p.m., May 23.

Compost & Farm Site Tour (Queens Botanical Gardens): Garden staff will lead an informational tour of the QBG mid-scale composting facility and learn to compost, techniques to process food scraps and the macro-organisms hard at work making compost. Registration is required. 43-50 Main St., Flushing. queensbotanical.org. Free with Garden admission. 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., May 23.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email editorial@qns.com.