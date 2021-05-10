Queens Village man charged with murder after allegedly strangling, sexually abusing mother: DA

The Queens Village home where a 28-year-old man allegedly murdered and sexually abused his mother on May 8. (Photo via Google Maps)

A Queens Village man has been charged with allegedly murdering and sexually abusing his 65-year-old mother over the weekend, according to the Queens District Attorney’s office.

Pushkar Sharma, 28, turned himself in to police hours after he allegedly sexually abused and fatally strangled his own mother, Soraj Sharma, in their home located on Winchester Blvd. on Saturday, May 8, according to the NYPD.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Sunday, May 9, that Sharma was charged with two counts of murder in the second degree and sexual abuse in the first degree.

According to Katz, around 8 a.m. Saturday morning, Sharma allegedly approached Soraj from behind, placed his hands around her throat and began to choke and punch her multiple times in the face. The two struggled for several minutes and fell to the floor as he allegedly continued punching and strangling her, according to Katz.

Sharma then allegedly sexually assaulted his mother and strangled her until she lost consciousness, Katz said.

The 28-year-old then immediately went up to his room, got his wallet and keys and walked to the 105th Precinct where he reported what he did, according to Katz.

According to police reports, cops responded to a 911 call for help from Soraj’s daughter, who found her unconscious and unresponsive Saturday morning in their home. Responding officers said they found the victim with bruises to her face and neck.

EMS rushed Soraj to nearby Long Island Jewish Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Sharma was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court before Judge Toko Serita, who ordered him to return to court on May 24. If convicted, Sharma faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

“What should have been a celebration of Mother’s Day became a brutal, tragic nightmare for a Queens family,” Katz said.

The investigation is ongoing.