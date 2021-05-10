Rockaway’s ‘One Sixteen’ developers announce team to lead marketing and sales

Developers of One Sixteen, a luxury condo in Rockaway Park, have chosen a marketing and sales team. (Photo Courtesy of One Sixteen)

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The developers of One Sixteen, the eight-story luxury condo in Rockaway Park, have announced a new partner to lead sales and marketing for the project.

The Marcal Group, the developers and builders of One Sixteen, chose Douglas Elliman Development Marketing (DEDM) as their exclusive sales and marketing team.

Spearheading the sales and marketing for the project will be DEDM Executive Vice President Matthew Villetto, Justin Tuinstra and Glenn Davis of Douglas Elliman’s Tuinstra-Davis Team as well as Nicholas Compagnone.

“We are proud to work with Douglas Elliman Development Marketing as we continue to bring a new level of waterfront living to the Rockaways,” Seth Caller, director of operations for The Marcal Group, said. “Ideally situated in the heart of this beachfront community, One Sixteen is one of NYC’s most exciting places to live. Matthew and his team’s experience and success in the neighborhood are perfectly suited to reach our target buyer.”

One Sixteen will be located near the Rockaway Boardwalk at 133 Beach 116th St., and will have 86 condominiums, including eight duplex townhouse residences with private outdoor space, and 14,000 square feet of ground floor retail space. The Marcal Group signed its first commercial tenant, Orangethoery Fitness, in 2019.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Douglas Elliman’s market expertise to the One Sixteen team,” Villetto said. “We are honored to be named the exclusive marketing and sales agent for the project and look forward to contributing to the continued success of the development.”

One Sixteen’s two- and three-bedroom residences offer modern living and Rockaway charm with a palette of neutral tones, open living spaces, abundant natural light, neutral finishes and stainless steel appliances. Nearly all of the residences have private outdoor space with beach or bay views.

Building amenities also include a landscaped roof deck, an 8th floor lounge with kitchenette, a fitness center, bike storage, private storage and onsite parking. There is also a variety of transportation options, including the A subway train at Beach 116th Street and the Rockaway Ferry.

The interior design is brought to life by designer Me and General Design and architect Fischer + Makooi Architects, both of whom are known for extensive experience in design and implementation of residential projects in New York City.

The marketing team said they look forward to introducing a fresh perspective to One Sixteen.

“We anticipate buyers will be especially drawn to this project for its vibrant community, smart design and both ocean and city views,” Compagnone said.

For more information about One Sixteen, visit www.liveatonesixteen.com