Teenager fatally shot in Far Rockaway: NYPD

An 18-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to his throat in Far Rockaway last week.

Police responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in the vicinity of Beach 30th Street and Seagirt Boulevard at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday, May 21, according to authorities. When they arrived police officers saw 18-year-old Joel Lambert lying on the street with a gunshot wound to his throat, authorities say.

EMS responded to the location and transported Lambert to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital. There, he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Lambert lived near Beach 31 Street. A police spokesperson said they do not know what occurred leading up to the incident.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.