Watch: Jumaane Williams, candidate for Public Advocate

By Skye Ostreicher
Jumaane Williams is the current NYC Public Advocate, seeking re-election. The office of New York City Public Advocate is a citywide elected position, which is first in line to succeed the mayor. The office serves as a direct link between the electorate and city government, effectively acting as an ombudsman, or watchdog, for New Yorkers.

PoliticsNY asked Williams three questions in three minutes as part of our meet the candidate series on the road to the June 22 citywide primaries.

To learn more about all the candidates in all the citywide races click here.

