Family of 10-year-old Edgemere shooting victim Justin Wallace launches GoFundMe campaign

A GoFundMe campaign was launched on Wednesday, June 9, for the family of 10-year-old Justice Wallace who was gunned down in a Edgemere home last weekend.

The GoFundMe page was created by Takeshi Lilly, who described her brother Justin as the “most lovable and supportive young man.” The family is seeking donations to pay for funeral expenses, as well as possibly establishing a foundation or scholarship program on behalf of Wallace.

“In order to cherish his memory, and forever let his name live on, we want to give to others how he continuously gave love to everyone he met,” Lilly said. “Any amount that can be given will be cherished. Thank you all for your support and generosity! Please continue to spread love everywhere and to everyone, just like Jus did!”

Wallace suffered a gunshot wound to his torso on June 5 at a relative’s home at 342 Beach 45th Street. He was rushed to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His 29-year-old uncle is recovering from a bullet wound to his shoulder at Jamaica Hospital.

Meanwhile, the suspect, Jovan Young, 29, of Beach Channel Drive, turned himself in to police on Tuesday, June 8. His arrest comes on what would’ve been Wallace’s 11th birthday. Young faces murder, attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon charges in connection with a June 5 homicide.

As the family mourns the loss of Wallace, Lilly remembered her brother as a technology and mathematics wiz.

“Like many other children, Justin loved playing video games and jumped at every opportunity to avoid any assignments where he needed to read. Nothing made him more happy than being involved with his loved ones, friends and anyone who was willing to accept a smile,” Lilly said. “He was a true gentleman, a great friend, a sweet child who loved his family unconditionally.”

Edgemere residents on Tuesday remembered Wallace at a vigil set up outside the home where he was slain. Wallace died just days before his 11th birthday.

Lilly acknowledged the outpouring of support from the community and city, saying that “every word, every post, every condolence is truly heartfelt.”

“We loved him more than anyone could ever imagine because to us he was our world,” Lilly said.