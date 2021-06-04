Firefighters extinguish blaze at two-story home in Richmond Hill

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Firefighters managed to put out a large fire Friday morning, June 4, at a two-story home in Richmond Hill.

A fire broke out at 87-34 Van Wyck Expressway at about 5:30 a.m. on Friday, according to the FDNY.

Arriving units encountered a heavy fire and smoke coming from the basement of the two-story, wooden framed private home, according to the FDNY. The fire extended to the first floor just before 5:30 a.m., causing it to upgrade to a two-alarm fire.

Once the second alarm fire was called, about 100 firefighters used three hose lines to put out the flames while searching throughout the burning dwelling, according to authorities.

The fire reportedly first broke out in the cellar and was brought under control by 6:45 a.m., according to authorities.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.