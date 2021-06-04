Quantcast
Firefighters extinguish blaze at two-story home in Richmond Hill

A two alarm fire damaged a home at 87-34 Van Wyck Expressway. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Firefighters managed to put out a large fire Friday morning, June 4, at a two-story home in Richmond Hill.

A fire broke out at 87-34 Van Wyck Expressway at about 5:30 a.m. on Friday, according to the FDNY.

Arriving units encountered a heavy fire and smoke coming from the basement of the two-story, wooden framed private home, according to the FDNY. The fire extended to the first floor just before 5:30 a.m., causing it to upgrade to a two-alarm fire.

Firefighters work to ventilate windows and remove smoke from a private dwelling at 87-34 Van Wyck Expressway. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)
A firefighter is covered in soot after operating at a two-alarm fire at 87-34 Van Wyck Expressway on Friday, June 4th. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)
A two-alarm fire damaged a home at 87-34 Van Wyck Expressway. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Once the second alarm fire was called, about 100 firefighters used three hose lines to put out the flames while searching throughout the burning dwelling, according to authorities.

The fire reportedly first broke out in the cellar and was brought under control by 6:45 a.m., according to authorities.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

A home owner looks on at his burning home at 87-34 Van Wyck Expressway. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

