First-ever St. Albans Night Market set for Sunday evening

The inaugural St. Albans Night Market and Community Festival will be held this Sunday, June 27 in the heart of southeast Queens, which was one of the Queens areas most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic downturn that followed.

The one-day event will feature live musical entertainment and other activities for the whole family and allow residents to get to know local business owners.

The event, hosted by Councilman I. Daneek Miller in partnership with local nonprofits, will take place in St. Albans Park, located at Merrick Boulevard, 173rd Place and Sayres Avenue, from 5 to 10 p.m.

“Now that we’ve done our part and gotten vaccinated., powered our infection rate, and continue to get tested, it’s time to celebrate and get back to living,” Miller said. “I am so excited to be working with our nonprofit and community-based partners like The Showing Hearts Foundation, Queens Economic Development Corporation and Sovereign Markets to bring an evening of live entertainment, food, and activities to St. Albans.”

The festival will give business owners the platform to market, showcase and sell their products to southeast Queens residents who are emerging after the COVID restrictions were lifted.

“This summer is about reconnecting as a community, and there’s no better way to do that than in the heart of our cultural and historic district getting to know local business owners and entrepreneurs.” Miller said. “To everyone that can make it, please come out and join us and tell a friend.”

Through the last year, the COVID-19 pandemic has created dramatic and adverse effects to southeast Queens businesses as well as the mental health of southeast Queens residents.

Many storefronts have closed and stakeholders have been seeking ways to safely reintegrate into the community as the restrictions were lifted.

The St. Albans Night Market will create an atmosphere for local businesses and residents, who will have access to support and resources.

“QEDC is happy to work with our partners at the Showing Hearts Foundation, CHAE Corp., and local representatives to bring business opportunities to local merchants and vendors,” QEDC Deputy Director Ricardi Calixte said. “Events like these help to promote local offerings while providing residents and visitors alike with positive experiences as our communities look to move forward from a devastating pandemic.”

For more information, see the flyer below.