Man charged in fatal shooting of Queensbridge Houses resident: NYPD

A man has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting a Queensbridge Houses resident in May, according to authorities.

Darrius Saunders, a 27-year-old of the Bronx, was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that allegedly resulted in the death of Kayron Wilson, a 33-year-old of Queensbridge Houses, on May 10, according to authorities.

At about 12:07 a.m. on May 10, police responded to a call of a man shot at Vernon Boulevard and 41 Avenue, according to police. Upon arrival, police saw Wilson unconscious and unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his chest, police say.

EMS responded and transported Wilson to Cornell Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

A preliminary investigation by the NYPD determined that Wilson was sitting in the front seat of a car stopped at the corner of 12 Street and 40 Avenue when two unknown individuals approached the car and began to shoot, according to police.

According to the Queens District Attorney’s office’s criminal complaint on the case, Saunders was allegedly one of the shooters.

The criminal complaint also states that based on police reports and the DA’s office, video surveillance and an admission by Saunders, he allegedly shot Wilson along with another unidentified individual.

A motive was not immediately available and an NYPD spokesperson could not comment. A police spokesperson also did not have information regarding the alleged second individual involved in the shooting.

Saunders was apprehended by the Fugitive Task Force and brought to the 114th Precinct on June 1, according to a police spokesperson. He is charged with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The investigation is ongoing.