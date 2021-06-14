Police search for two suspects in connection with F train assault, robbery in Jamaica

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 107th Precinct are looking for two men in connection with a robbery at the Sutphin Boulevard F train station in Jamaica last week.

Two unidentified individuals approached a 29-year-old man on the southbound platform at the station just before 4 p.m. on June 9, according to police. They then allegedly punched the victim in the face and fled with his wallet northbound on 144th Street toward 87 Road, according to authorities.

The victim was removed to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

The two suspects were caught on a surveillance camera, according to police.

One suspect was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with white shorts with dark colored flip-flops, and the other was wearing a white T-shirt and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.