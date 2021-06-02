Police seek group of teens in connection with series of armed robberies near South Richmond Hill school

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police in southeast Queens are searching for a group of teens in connection with a series of alleged armed robberies that occurred in Richmond Hill.

It was reported to the NYPD that between Saturday, May 8, and Monday May 31, a group of unidentified individuals were responsible for five armed robberies that took place near PS 62, located at 97-25 108th St., in South Richmond Hill.

In each of the cases — which happened within the confines of the 102nd Precinct — the unidentified individuals arranged to sell the victims a bicycle through the online classified application “Offer Up,” according to police.

When the victims arrive at the location, the individuals brandished weapons and removed the victims’ money and property, according to authorities. Police say the group allegedly used a combination of guns, knives and a taser.

The suspects are described as five to six males between the ages of 14 to 16. Police have released surveillance images and video.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.