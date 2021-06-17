QNS Weekender: 16 things to do in Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Kick off summer a couple days early with some of these fun events around the borough!

Aspiring chefs ages 8 to 12 can head to the Alley Park Environmental Center to learn to make a pasta primavera with some tasty, locally grown produce, do some yoga on Rockaway Beach to get your day started on a peaceful note or check out the Juneteenth concert in Roy Wilkins Park.

For all this fun and more, check out these 16 things to do in Queens this weekend!

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for a vaccine if eligible!

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page.

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens.

Eligible individuals can also get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, JUNE 18

Movin’ n’ Groovin’ Mature Adult Dance Class (Queens Theatre): This Friday, the Queens Theatre will transport you to the past with this dance class for mature adults. The hour-long online dance class will bring back the memories of legendary dancers like Gene Kelly and Cyd Charisse and is appropriate for dancers of any level. The class will start with a group warm up activity before launching into the main dance lesson. Reserve a spot here. Virtual. queenstheatre.org. Free. 2 p.m., June 18.

Seasonal Farmstand (Queens County Farm Museum): The season everyone has been waiting for has arrived: farmstand season. From mid-May until the beginning of November, get fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers and herbs that grow at Queens County Farm. In May, the stand is selling asparagus, beet greens, rhubarb and spinach. Members get 10 percent off and EBT and FMNP benefits are accepted. Bring a reusable bag for a zero-waste experience. 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. Open Wednesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 18 to Nov. 7, 2021.

Young Chefs – Pasta Primavera (Alley Pond Environmental Center): Young chefs ages 8 to 12 will be able to participate in this cooking demonstration of pasta primavera. The pasta dish uses some great seasonal vegetables from the local farmer’s market. The sous chefs will be able to choose which vegetables they want to use in their individual dishes. All materials are included and participants are required to wear masks for the whole program. Limited to 8 participants. 224-65 76th Ave.

Oakland Gardens. alleypond.org. $26 per participant. 3 p.m., June 18.

The Queens Jazz Orchestra Ensemble (Flushing Town Hall): While in-person tickets for this concert may be sold out, Flushing Town Hall still has some virtual tickets on sale. Taking place onsite at Flushing Town Hall, the concert will present the rhythm and core section of the larger Queens Jazz Orchestra. The program honors NEA Jazz Master Jimmy Heath, who passed away on Jan. 19, 2020 at 93. His protégé Antonio Hart is conducting and leading the orchestra in his honor. Six talented musicians make up the ensemble: Freddie Hendrix on trumpet, Steve Davis on trombone, Hart on Saxophone, Jeb Patton on Piano, David Wong on bass and Vince Ector on drums. Get tickets here. Virtual on Flushing Town Hall’s YouTube channel. flushingtownhall.org. $10 per ticket and $7 for members (FTH’s Circle of Friends members get a discount). 7 p.m., June 18.

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

Yoga on the Beach with Sonia (Rockaway Beach): Head to the beach for a relaxing yoga session. Led by yoga instructor Sonia, the session combines elements of meditation and movement. Participants are asked to bring sunscreen, a yoga mat, water, towel, yoga blocks and yoga strap. Beach 32 and the Boardwalk in Rockaway Beach. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m., June 19.

Juneteenth in Queens 2021 (Roy Wilkins Park): Juneteenth commemorates 156 years since the last enslaved people in Galveston, Texas were freed. This weekend, the Juneteenth celebration at Roy Wilkins Park will feature a free concert from noon to 5 p.m. Registration is required. Recreation Center at Roy Wilkins Park. juneteenthinqueens.com. Free. 10 a.m., June 19.

How do you get to Flushing Creek? (Queens Museum): This guided tour through Willets Point to Flushing Creek is a collaboration between the exhibition “Art As Social Action: 10 Year of Social Practice Queens,” the Queens College MFA program and the Queens Museum. The approximately two-mile walk is led by Cody Herrmann in collaboration with Guardians of Flushing Bay. Masks and closed toed shoes are required. Parts of the route take place on uneven and/or sandy ground. Participants are reminded that there are no restrooms onsite. Registration required and attendance is limited to 25 people. Start point at the Mets-Willets Point subway station. queensmusTeum.org. Free. 11 a.m., June 19.

Nature Exploration Hike and Cleanup (Crocheron Park): This event combines the best of a nature hike with a volunteer opportunity. Participants will head to Crocheron Park to help the Urban Park Rangers maintain the park’s beauty while also soaking in the wonders of nature. Hikers should wear comfortable shoes or boots and pack a light snack and water. 35th Avenue at Golden Pond in Crocheron Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 12 p.m., June 19.

It’s My Park (Hermon A. MacNeil Park): For this It’s My Park season, the Coastal Preservation Network and volunteers will work to beautify the seawall at MacNeil Park. MacNeil Park Seawall in Hermon A. MacNeil Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 12 p.m., June 19.

Litter Ambassadors Saturday (Forest Park): As part of the Litter Ambassadors program, volunteers will help keep the picnic and barbecue areas of Forest Park clean in June. Litter Ambassadors will also distribute garbage bags and guide their neighbors in the proper ways of disposing trash. George Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 p.m., June 19.

Juneteenth Lecture and Concert (Friends of Maple Grove): To commemorate the 156th anniversary of Juneteenth, the Friends of Maple Grove will put on a lecture and concert for the public to enjoy and learn. The event is dedicated to Millie Tunnell and the Tunnell Family. Registration is required. Virtual on Facebook. friendsofmaplegrove.org. Free. 4 p.m., June 19.

The Floral Escape (Queens County Farm Museum): The Floral Escape is a flower lover’s dream. Guests will get the opportunity to pose and take pictures with 15 blooming activations including “The Best Seat in the House,” “Petal to the Metal” and “Garden Vibes.” 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. $20 for adults, $12 for children ages 2 to 12. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 19 to Aug. 1, 2021.

SUNDAY, JUNE 20

Volunteer Gardening at the Overlook (Forest Park): This event is sponsored by Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz and the Forest Park Trust. Volunteers will help to beautify the Overlook native plant bioswale garden beds by weeding, watering and transplanting. Registration is required. 80-30 Park Lane, the Overlook parking lot in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 9 a.m., June 20.

Historic New York – The General Slocum Disaster (Astoria Park): The Urban Park Rangers are hosting this historical education event about the General Slocum Disaster. The PS General Slocum was a passenger steamboat built in Brooklyn in 1891. During the ship’s life, it was involved in several mishaps including groundings and collisions. Registration is required. Parking Lot in Astoria Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 11 a.m., June 20.

Litter Ambassadors Sunday (Forest Park): As part of the Litter Ambassadors program, volunteers will help keep the picnic and barbecue areas of Forest Park clean in June. Litter Ambassadors will also distribute garbage bags and guide their neighbors in the proper ways of disposing trash. George Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 p.m., June 20.

The Braata Folk Singers in Concert (Jamaica Performing Arts Center): This concert features a performance from the Braata Folk Singers, who are proud ambassadors of Caribbean folk music performance in the United States. Purchase tickets here. Virtual. braataproductions.org. $20 per ticket. 6 p.m., June 20.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email editorial@qns.com.