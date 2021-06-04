Queens Botanical Garden launches first-ever outdoor movie night series

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Starting this month, Queens Botanical Garden will host outdoor “Movie Nights at the Garden” kicking off with a screening of the award-winning animated movie, “Zootopia,” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 12.

The garden will follow social-distancing guidelines and protocols to ensure the safety and health of visitors, who are invited to experience big screen magic with the beautiful backdrop of golden hour in the evening. Seasonal, movie-themed food and refreshments are included and a hands-on craft activity or a live performance (varies based on featured film).

Each ticket comes with after-hours admission to the garden, a $5 food voucher, and a complimentary craft or performance. There will be a $10 parking rate in effect, and registration is required.

“Movie Nights at the Garden” will continue through October and the fall schedule will be announced later this summer.

If you’re planning a family night out or a date night, here is the movie lineup through August:

“Zootopia,” Saturday, June 12

From the largest elephant to the smallest shrew, the city of Zootopia is a mammal metropolis where various animals live and thrive. When Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) becomes the first rabbit to join the police force, she quickly learns how tough it is to enforce the law. Determined to prove herself, Judy jumps at the opportunity to solve a mysterious case. Unfortunately, that means working with Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), a wily fox who makes her job even harder.

Grab a snack and a memento at the Bunny Burrow Bazaar, QBG’s themed marketplace for all of your cinema needs, including Night Howlers (blueberries in a fresh fruit bowl) and Pawpsicles (fruit flavored popsicles). Before the movie, you can make your animal print badge by picking which animals you want to have on your tree cookie — plus, grab a pair of bunny ears or your own police whistle.

“Dirty Dancing,” Friday, June 25

In this 1987 American romantic drama dance film, Baby (Jennifer Grey) is one listless summer away from the Peace Corps. Hoping to enjoy her youth while it lasts, she’s disappointed when her summer plans deposit her at a sleepy resort in the Catskills with her parents. Her luck turns around, however, when the resort’s dance instructor, Johnny (Patrick Swayze), enlists Baby as his new partner, and the two fall in love. Baby’s father forbids her from seeing Johnny, but she’s determined to help him perform the last big dance of the summer.

Enjoy a complimentary dance lesson with Margaret Batiuchok before the movie, and some dancing after. Swing by Kellerman’s Mountain House Bar for some refreshments and Garden swag. The Garden features watermelon margaritas and classic sliders — plus, you can buy a bag for your next resort visit.

“Alice in Wonderland,” Friday, July 9

In this classic Disney film, Alice spots a large white rabbit dressed in a jacket and carrying a large watch. He scurries off, saying he’s late, for a very important date. She follows him through the forest. He then disappears down a rabbit hole. Alice follows, leading her to all manner of discoveries, characters and adventures.

While at the QBG, you can create your own flavorful teas by mixing a combination of herbs, flowers and plants and take home two tea bags of your own making, wander by the Queen’s Dining Hall for a cup of tea and cake, and don’t forget to pick up a souvenir to celebrate your “unbirthday.”

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” Saturday, July 24

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Raya and the Last Dragon” travels to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together in harmony long ago. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity.

“Wonder Woman 1984,” Friday, Aug. 6

In 1984, after saving the world in “Wonder Woman” (2017), the immortal Amazon warrior, Princess Diana of Themyscira, finds herself trying to stay under the radar, working as an archaeologist at the Smithsonian Museum. With the memory of the brave U.S. pilot, Captain Steve Trevor, etched on her mind, Diana Prince becomes embroiled in a sinister conspiracy of global proportions when a transparent, golden-yellow citrine gemstone catches the eye of the power-hungry entrepreneur, Maxwell Lord.

“Abominable,” Friday, Aug. 20

After discovering a Yeti on the roof of her apartment building, teenage Yi and her two friends embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family. But to do so, they must stay one step ahead of a wealthy financier and a determined zoologist who wants to capture the beast for their own gain.