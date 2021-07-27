Celebrate Drivers Appreciation Day with IDG

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Calling all ride-share drivers, because the Independent Drivers Guild (IDG) is hosting their annual Drivers Appreciation Day in Queens, NY! As a quick recap, IDG is a Machinists Union affiliate that represents over 80,000 For-Hire Vehicle drivers in New York City and advocates for more than 250,000 across NY, NJ, CT, MA and IL. They are Uber, Lyft and Via workers united for a fair industry. This past year, IDG has had some amazing success when it comes to drivers’ rights, and they’re ready to celebrate those wins.

Whether you’re part of IDG or not, you’re welcome to join in on the fun. The celebration will take place on Saturday, August 7th, 11am-7pm at the George Seuffert, Sr. Bandshell at Forest Park in Woodhaven, Queens, NY. All drivers are welcome to bring their families, there’ll surely be a lot to do! RSVP now to look forward to free food (including Halal food), kid-friendly activities like magic shows, face painting and games, and resources for drivers, including Drivers Benefits, IDG Legal, The Drivers Cooperative, credit counseling and more. And did we mention that you get free parking? That’s right!

Above all, this day is truly about recognizing the efforts of rideshare drivers and all that they do to advocate for themselves and make getting around our city convenient, safe and enjoyable. RSVP to save your spot!