Edgemere man indicted after stash of firearms was found in home next door to where 10-year-old Justin Wallace was killed

An Edgemere man, who was arrested during the investigation into the shooting death of 10-year-old Justin Wallace in June, was indicted by a grand jury after a cache of firearms was found in his home following the execution of a search warrant, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Ashram “Kevin” Lochan, of Beach 45th Street, was arraigned Monday, July 12, before Queens Supreme Court Justice Ira Margulis on a two-count indictment charging him with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a firearm.

The borough was horrified by the June 10 shooting, in which Jovan Young, 29, allegedly fired eight shots into the front of a home on Beach 45th Street, right next door to where Lochan lived. The fifth-grader was struck in the abdomen with the bullet piercing his heart. The schoolboy’s uncle was wounded in the shooting.

It was during the investigation into Wallace’s shooting that investigators from the 101st Precinct Detective Squad in Far Rockaway discovered a loaded 9mm pistol, a .380 pistol, and a .410-caliber revolver. Police also recovered a tub containing various calibers of ammunition, including bullets for the .380-caliber and .410-caliber pistols.

Also found were two converted flare guns and a Tac-79 grenade launcher, all capable of discharging shotgun shells, according to prosecutors.

“This defendant is alleged to have kept illegal and dangerous weapons, along with ammunition, in his home,” Katz said. “We must get them off our streets and put an end to this senseless gun violence that has ripped apart the fabric of far too many of our communities.”

Justice Margulis orders Lochan to return to court on Aug. 25. He faces up to seven years in prison if connected.