Early registration begins for Bayside Historical Society’s 20th annual Totten Trot 5K

A Bayside 5K event is back in person for its 20th year and organizers are inviting participants to get their running shoes and costumes ready.

The Bayside Historical Society announced early registration from now through midnight on Aug. 14 for its annual Totten Trot 5K run/walk on Oct. 31, 2021. As in the past, runners are encouraged to don their best Halloween costumes as they traverse EliteFeats’ USATF Certified Course.

Open to both kids and adults, the 5K passes through Little Bay Path to the Throgs Neck Bridge and Fort Totten Park’s Historic District, giving runners a view of preserved buildings dating back to the late 1800s. The start and finish is at the landmarked Officers’ Club building home to the BHS since 1984.

The 5K kicks off with a 7:30 a.m. check in, followed by the 9 a.m. race. Children ages 12 and under will be broken up into age groups and are invited to participate in the kids’ fun run at 10 a.m. All kids will receive a cookie “medal” for participation.

Following the race, the BHS will host an award ceremony and reception at the “Castle’s” historic ballroom. The top three overall male and female 5K winners will be awarded cash prizes and trophies: $100 for first-place finishers, $75 for second place and $50 for third place. Trophies will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place winners in nine separate age groups: 14 and under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79 and 80 and over.

This year’s special guest is the 501st Legion’s Empire City Garrison, a worldwide “Star Wars” costuming organization based in New York. Since 1999, volunteers from the organization have attended various events as “Star Wars” villains to promote people’s love for the franchise.

All proceeds from the event will support BHS programming.

Early registration costs $25 through midnight on Aug. 14 and then $30 through midnight on Oct. 16, $35 through Oct. 30 and $40 on race day. The first 150 who register are guaranteed a free T-shirt. Register at events.elitefeats.com/tottentrot21.