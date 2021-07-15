Homeless man busted for anti-gay slashing attack in Jackson Heights

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A homeless career criminal was busted early Thursday, July 15 and charged with a number of hate crimes in a Jackson Heights slashing incident that occurred on July 6, according to the NYPD.

Ramon Castro, 55, was arrested around 1 a.m. within the confines of the 110th Precinct following an investigation by the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force.

Castro was charged with assault, menacing and aggravated harassment — all as hate crimes — after he allegedly got into a verbal dispute with a 34-year-old man just after 3 a.m. in front of 37-55 77th St. The victim was suddenly slashed in the face with an unknown object causing a laceration on his left cheek, police said.

Castro then allegedly shouted anti-gay statements at the victim before fleeing on foot in an unknown directions, according to the NYPD.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital Center where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

Castro’s arrest record dates back to 1982 and includes more than 90 prior arrests on numerous drug and assault charges, according to the New York Daily News, which also reported Castro’s arrest on two days in a row in late June on burglary charges where he was released without bail each time.

An NYPD spokesperson did not provide further information on Castro’s rap sheet.