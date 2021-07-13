Kyura Men ramen shop coming to Bayside’s Bell Boulevard this fall

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A new ramen restaurant with outposts in the U.S. and Asia is set to open in Bayside this September.

Kyura Men is coming to 38-35 Bell Blvd. later this year, bringing the flavors of the popular Japanese dish to the neighborhood. According to a report from the Flushing Post, the new Bayside store will serve as the company’s flagship location in North America.

The new Kyura Men in Bayside — which joins two other New York City-based shops in Flushing and Union Square — will be operated by Gary Lin, owner and franchisee for the company in North America. In August, the company also plans to open a store in Long Island City.

In the past, the restaurant’s location has been home to several short-lived shoe stores and a seasonal Spirit Halloween store that operated each October. But nowadays, the majority of new businesses that open up on Bell Boulevard are centered around food.

The restaurant’s menu features variations on ramen, including classic tonkotsu, Korean kimchi and Japanese curry. Diners can enjoy favorites like pan fried gyoza, okonomiyaki (a Japanese pan-fried pancake), popcorn chicken and rice and ramen burgers.

In addition to its food, the Bayside location will be the first Kyura Men to serve bubble teas, smoothies and juices with TBaar, a company with more than 20 bubble tea stores in the United States.