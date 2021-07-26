Long Island City real estate expert joins Modern Spaces as new sales director

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Modern Spaces, a Queens-based real estate brokerage company, announced this week that Alexander Pereira has joined the firm as the new sales director for The Anable condominiums.

Pereira is a seasoned real estate broker and Long Island City expert who spent 10 years at Douglas Elliman. He has sold over $250 million in residential sales during his career.

He is joining Modern Spaces’ team members Danielle Young and Gala Chan.

Modern Spaces is planning to launch The Anable, a distinguished collection of beautifully crafted condominiums, in Long Island City later this summer. Pereira and his team will work on growing the new development roster for Modern Spaces.

Pereira started his real estate career working with Nancy Packes before joining the top sales producing team at Douglas Elliman, the Bracha Group, in 2010. His expertise and focus is within new developments.

With over 10 years of real estate experience, Pereira was a founding member of Keller Williams NYC, where he sold onsite for luxury new development buildings in coveted Manhattan locations such as The Azure, The Centurion and The CASSA.

Pereira has served as the sales director for QNS44 Condominiums, which made the Forbes Hot Properties list. QNS44 has sold a record of more than 65 percent of the project entirely off-market and outpaced the market expectations.

He was also the sales director for the successful sell-out of Vernon 123 Condominiums and was part of the partnership team that sold out The Greystone LIC Condominiums and The Dutch Condominiums, and has worked in many commercial land deals for developments.

A native of New York City, Pereira has lived in three of the five boroughs, and currently resides in Long Island City. He started his sales career at 17 years old securing millions of dollars in donations for UJA, one of the largest philanthropic companies in New York.

By 20 years old, Pereira established his own cashmere company which he ran successfully for six years. He then went into finance at a company that marketed and sold alternative investment products and negotiated deals with some of the top banks in the United States.