NYPD searching for man behind two church burglaries in Flushing

Police at the 109th Precinct are looking for a man in connection to two burglaries at two Flushing houses of worship.

The perpetrator first struck at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 9, at Choongsyn Korean Church, located at 153-11 Barclay St. across from the Murray Hill Playground.

The man gained entry by forcing open a rear door at the church, and once inside, the suspect entered an office and removed a wallet containing $50 in cash, eyeglasses and a portable charger, police said.

The man struck again on Thursday, July 15, around 5 a.m. at the Pure Presbyterian NY Church, located at 142-08 32nd Ave. This time the suspect forced open a rear window. Once inside, he entered an office and removed $100 in cash, a cellphone, a pair of headphones, a portable hard drive and an Apple Airpod case, according to the NYPD.

The suspect is described as a man wearing eye glasses with short hair, wearing a jacket and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.