NYPD searching for man behind two church burglaries in Flushing

Police at the 109th Precinct are looking for a man in connection to two burglaries at two Flushing houses of worship.
The perpetrator first struck at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 9, at Choongsyn Korean Church, located at 153-11 Barclay St. across from the Murray Hill Playground.
The man gained entry by forcing open a rear door at the church, and once inside, the suspect entered an office and removed a wallet containing $50 in cash, eyeglasses and a portable charger, police said.
The man struck again on Thursday, July 15, around 5 a.m. at the Pure Presbyterian NY Church, located at 142-08 32nd Ave. This time the suspect forced open a rear window. Once inside, he entered an office and removed $100 in cash, a cellphone, a pair of headphones, a portable hard drive and an Apple Airpod case, according to the NYPD.
The suspect is described as a man wearing eye glasses with short hair, wearing a jacket and dark-colored pants.
