NYPD searching for man behind two church burglaries in Flushing

Police are looking for this man suspected in burglaries at two Flushing churches. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

Police at the 109th Precinct are looking for a man in connection to two burglaries at two Flushing houses of worship.

The perpetrator first struck at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 9, at Choongsyn Korean Church, located at 153-11 Barclay St. across from the Murray Hill Playground.

The man gained entry by forcing open a rear door at the church, and once inside, the suspect entered an office and removed a wallet containing $50 in cash, eyeglasses and a portable charger, police said.

The man struck again on Thursday, July 15, around 5 a.m. at the Pure Presbyterian NY Church, located at 142-08 32nd Ave. This time the suspect forced open a rear window. Once inside, he entered an office and removed $100 in cash, a cellphone, a pair of headphones, a portable hard drive and an Apple Airpod case, according to the NYPD.

The suspect is described as a man wearing eye glasses with short hair, wearing a jacket and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

