Police looking for tattooed man who stole a teen’s iPhone in Woodside

Police from the 108th Precinct and Transit District 20 are looking for a tattooed man who snatched a teenager’s phone as she rode the 7 train earlier this month.

The 17-year-old victim was riding in the Flushing line subway on June 19 around 3:30 p.m. when it was stopped inside the 69th Street subway station in Woodside, police said.

The suspect approached the teen and grabbed an iPhone from her hand then fled the scene, according to the NYPD.

The suspect is described as a man with tattoos over both eyebrows. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt bearing the number 23, red sunglasses, dark shorts and a dark-colored backpack, according to police.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.