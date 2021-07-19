Queens lawmaker kicks off summer reading program to keep children engaged

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Queens state Senator Michael Gianaris launched his annual summer reading program, aiming to bring more western Queens students to libraries and encourage reading between school years.

The challenge aims to “engage children in summer reading and ignite a love of learning” by keeping children reading during the summer months, said the senate deputy leader said.

“Students benefit from continuing to read while school is out during the summer,” Gianaris said. “I encourage families and children to participate and read together during this time of year.”

The challenge requires children to read three books during the summer by Sept. 1. All the participants will receive a Certificate of Achievement from Gianaris.

Many researchers noticed a “summer slide” effect among children, which is the loss of academic skills that occurs when school is not in session, and which is largely attributed to the lack of reading.

According to Scholastic, which surveys children and their parents on their attitudes and behaviors about reading, 94 percent of parents agree reading over the summer can help their child during the school year.

Parents, guardians, educators and children have the chance to join the Senator in the challenge by creating a profile, record their reading progress and get their certificate after the challenge.

Participants can find all sorts of updated information, resources and activities for the summer reading challenge by visiting their local Queens Public Library branch. They can also check out one or more books at a time as the libraries offer virtual services.

The​ 2021 reading challenge is part of many special events planned by libraries across New York State in partnership with state officials throughout the summer months from June through August.

For more information or to register, visit www.nyread.com.