Queens Village gunman gets 20 years in fatal Cambria Heights shooting in 2018

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Queens Village man will spend the next two decades in jail for killing a 26-year-old man in Cambria Heights in 2018.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday that John Jahlik Hines, 27, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the first degree last month before Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder.

Hines, of 111th Avenue in Queens Village, admitted to firing the shots that killed Derrick Stansbury of Rosedale as he sat in a van parked on 230th Street in Cambria Heights on June 3, 2018, according to the charges.

Hines approached the van around 4:30 a.m. and pointed a gun toward the victim and fired multiple times into the vehicle. Stansbury was hit once in the chest and a second bullet entered his lower back. He died from the injuries, according to charges.

“The defendant ambushed and shot his victim, who was sitting in a parked car,” Katz said. “We need to end the grief and suffering gun violence has caused for too many of our families here in Queens. The sentence by the court brings a measure of justice to this senseless crime.”

Justice Holder sentenced the defendant to 20 years in prison, to be followed by five years’ post-release supervision.