The Fresh Air Fund opens free outdoor activities for NYC children

The Fresh Air Fund is opening its free Summer Spaces in Queens for kids to enjoy the outdoors.

The program gives children ages 5 through 12 the chance to play outdoors safely with supervised activities. Fresh Air staff facilitate arts and crafts, sports, STEM activities, music, dance and reading.

The Queens Fresh Air Summer Spaces are located in Jackson Heights at 34th Avenue from 73rd Street to 74th Street and 34th Avenue from 93rd Street to 94th Street. Summer Spaces are open July 6 through Aug. 19.

Families can register online for slots Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Some activities include kite making, watercolors, making lanyards, collaging, sidewalk chalk projects and backyard sports games. There will also be a cool-down space for kids to take a beat.

This idea was launched last year as the pandemic kept New York City children inside. In its second year, recreational and educational activities will be brought outside into local neighborhoods.

The program also gives young New Yorkers the opportunity to gain valuable work experience. Fresh Air Youth Employment program participants will assist in the outdoor activities. The fund employs young people from across the city, ages 18 to 24, working as counselors and activity specialists in the Summer Spaces program.

There is also a virtual camp, Fresh Air Everywhere, with limited spaces available.

The Fresh Air Fund is an independent, nonprofit organization that provides free summer experiences to more than 1.8 million children citywide for low-income families since 1877.

All activities will follow COVID guidelines. For more information or to register, visit FreshAir.org.