Video shows gunman shooting teen during fight outside St. Albans’s store

Police released disturbing video on Monday of a gunman menacing a 16-year-old boy in Queens and then opening fire on him during a dispute outside a store.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened at about 2:20 p.m. on July 18 in front of the 99 Cents and Up store at 110-54 Merrick Blvd. in St. Albans.

The video shows the perpetrator brandishing a handgun while confronting the victim, chasing him around the front of the store. When the victim began to run away, the suspect opened fire, striking the teenager in the right leg.

After opening fire, cops said, the suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 113th Precinct. The victim was treated for his injuries at Jamaica Hospital.

As shown on the video, the shooter wore a white surgical mask, a dark gray T-shirt, gray jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

