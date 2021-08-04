NYPD offers $10K reward for information in the Corona mass shooting

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Three days after 10 people were gunned down in an allegedly gang-related mass shooting in north Corona, the NYPD announced it is offering a cash reward for information on the four men who carried out the attack on 37th Avenue between 97th and 99th Streets.

Two of the perpetrators drew guns and fired more than 40 shots into a crowd, wounding victims who ranged in age from 19 to 72 years old, before making their escape on the backs of two scooters driven by two other suspects in what investigators have called a coordinated attack.

There have been no arrests and police refused to say how many tips they have received from the public. A combined reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the four suspects.

Republican mayoral nominee Curtis Sliwa and members of his Guardian Angels have been on the scene around the clock since the organized hit took place Saturday, July 31 night.

“It has devastated this community,” Sliwa said Tuesday, Aug. 3. “Fear, fright and hysteria are gripping people as they have been asked to come forward with information that can lead to the capture and indictments of the young men.”

He described seeing people on the street turn away from the media out of fear of being seen by gang members.

“It’s a significant signal that people are gripped with fear and believe in the culture of the streets rules 37th Avenue which is where snitches get stitches and wind up in ditches,” Sliwa said, adding that the Guardian Angels will be distributing reward posters in Spanish and English offering $20,000 for anyone providing information that leads to the capture and indictment of the perpetrators of the mass shootings on Saturday.

“Information has been difficult to get, as the community is in fear of gang warfare,” Sliwa said

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



All calls are strictly confidential, according to police.