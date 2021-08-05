Panera Bread hosts hiring events in locations all over Queens

Fans of baked goods, fresh sandwiches and warm soups might consider working at Panera Bread, which is holding a hiring event today.
The company’s Sweet Summer Hiring Event — offering free bakery snacks and iced drinks to prospective employees —takes place on Thursday, Aug. 5. at local Panera locations around the country, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., as the company seeks entry and management-level associates.
Participating Queens locations include Bayside, Glendale, Long Island City and Rego Park.
Those interested can apply in person for the following positions: cashier, salad/sandwich maker, bakers, team managers, catering lead.
For more information, visit their website here.