Panera Bread hosts hiring events in locations all over Queens

Panera Bread will give out free baked goods and drinks at hiring events across Queens. Photo courtesy of Stacy Aboyoun.

Fans of baked goods, fresh sandwiches and warm soups might consider working at Panera Bread, which is holding a hiring event today.

The company’s Sweet Summer Hiring Event — offering free bakery snacks and iced drinks to prospective employees —takes place on Thursday, Aug. 5.  at local Panera locations around the country, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., as the company seeks entry and management-level associates.

Participating Queens locations include Bayside, Glendale, Long Island City and Rego Park.

Those interested can apply in person for the following positions: cashier, salad/sandwich maker, bakers, team managers, catering lead.

For more information, visit their website here.

