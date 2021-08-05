QNS Weekender: 18 things to do in Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Instead of spending another second wondering what you’re going to do this weekend, check out this list of activities happening in Queens!

Some of the highlights of this upcoming weekend are the Calpulli Mexican Dance Festival presented by Queens Theatre, Queens Recreation Family Day at Captain Tilly Park, taking on the Alley Pond Park Adventure Course during free Sunday sessions and getting in touch with nature during Kin to the Cove at Hallet’s Cove Beach.

For these events and more, check out these 18 things to do in Queens from Aug. 6 to 8.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for any of the three available vaccines.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page.

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens.

Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, AUG. 6

Seasonal Farmstand (Queens County Farm): The season everyone has been waiting for has arrived — farmstand season. From now until the beginning of November, get fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers and herbs that grow at Queens County Farm. In August, the stand is selling a whole host of produce including artichoke, cucumber, garlic, melon, okra, tomatoes and zaatar. Members get 10 percent off and EBT and FMNP benefits are accepted. Bring a reusable bag for a zero-waste experience. 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. Free. Open Wednesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 6 to Nov. 7, 2021.

Calpulli Mexican Dance Festival (Queens Theatre): This free outdoor performance by Calpulli Mexican Dance Company is its first since 2020. The festival is free but no tickets are required. Get tickets. Flushing Meadows Corona Park. queenstheatre.org. Free. Times vary, Aug. 6-7.

Movie Night – “Wonder Woman 1984” (Queens Botanical Garden): The Garden is showing Wonder Woman 1984 as part of the Movie Nights at the Garden Series. Prior to the show will be a demonstration by Flushing-based East Taekwondo. There will also be snacks at the “Amazonian Cafe.” 4350 Main St. Flushing. queensbotanical.org. Ticket prices vary, click here to purchase. 7:30 to 10:45 p.m., Aug. 6.

Movies Under the Stars – “Toy Story 4” (Crocheron Park): Head out to Crocheron Park for this week’s Movies Under the Stars to watch “Toy Story 4” featuring Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang. In the latest installment of this Pixar favorite, a new toy named Forky comes to town when Bonnie makes him out of a spork. But when Forky goes missing, the crew sets out to find him and bring him back home. Rated G. The movie starts at dusk and viewers should arrive before 8:30 to secure the best spot. Crocheron Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 8:30 to 10:15 p.m., Aug. 6.

SATURDAY, AUG. 7

Saturday Yoga Sessions 1 and 2 (Socrates Sculpture Park): Instructor Jennifer Batson will be teaching free Vinyasa Yoga classes at Socrates Sculpture Park. Vinyasa is a series of flowing poses linked to awareness of the breath. Those who participate should wear comfortable clothing and bring a mat or towel. All experience levels are welcome. 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. socratessculpturepark.org. Free. The first session is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and the second session is from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. , Aug. 7.

Yoga on the Beach with Sonia (Rockaway Beach): Head to the beach for a relaxing yoga session. Led by yoga instructor Sonia, the session combines elements of meditation and movement. Participants are asked to bring sunscreen, a yoga mat, water, towel, yoga blocks and yoga strap. Beach 32 and the Boardwalk in Rockaway Beach. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 to 11 a.m., Aug. 7.

Hellgate Farmstand (Socrates Sculpture Park): Get some delicious, seasonal produce at the Hellgate Farmstand, operated by Hellgate Farm, a network of residential and rooftop gardens in Queens. In addition to produce, the stand also offers small batch goods, like their signature hot sauce. On select Saturdays, Wilk Apiaries offers a pop up to sell a variety of local and raw honeys. 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. socratessculpturepark.org. Free. Saturdays, Aug. 7 to Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Litter Ambassadors Saturday (Forest Park): As part of the Litter Ambassadors program, volunteers will help keep the picnic and barbecue areas of Forest Park clean in June. Litter Ambassadors will also distribute garbage bags and guide their neighbors in the proper ways of disposing trash. Register here. George Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 to 3 p.m., Aug. 7.

Queens Recreation Family Day (Captain Tilly Park): This day of fun is co-hosted by Councilman James Gennaro and Queens Recreation. Head to Captain Tilly Park to take part in arts and crafts, games, fitness challenges and sports, topped off by prizes for all who participate. Chapin Parkway and Gothic Drive in Captain Tilly Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 to 4 p.m., Aug. 7.

Sacred Sites – Virtual Tour (Queens Historical Society): This virtual event is co-hosted by the Queens Historical Society and and the New York Landmarks Conservancy. Attendees will learn about Flushing’s religious history, beginning with the Flushing Remonstrance, a successful protest against Dutch Director-General, Peter Stuyvesant. The event includes a virtual tour of Flushing and hear spokespeople from religious sites like The Flushing Free Synagogue, The Friends Meeting House, The Hindu Temple Society of North America, The Muslim Center of New York and the Chinese Buddhist Association. Registration is required. 143-35 37th Ave., Flushing. queenshistoricalsociety.org. Pay what you can. 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 7.

Movies Under the Stars – “The Croods 2: A New Age” (Bowne Park): Grab your blanket and enjoy a screening of “The Croods 2: A New Age,” which follows the film’s family as they survive the end of the world they knew and look for a new place to call home. Rated PG. Plan to arrive earlier that 8:30 p.m. for a prime viewing spot. Bowne Park Field House in Bowne Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 8:30 to 10:15 p.m., Aug. 7.

SUNDAY, AUG. 8

Alley Pond Park Adventure Course – Free Public Sundays (Alley Pond Park): Spend some time outdoors at this Queens adventure course that fosters trust, communication and team building. The two-hour adventure has both high and low elements and is open to individuals or small groups of friends or family. The course is open to people 8 and up and minors must be accompanied by an adult. Valid photo ID and sneakers are required. Register here. Alley Pond Park Adventure Center in Alley Pond Park. nycparks.gov. Free. The course is open from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m., Aug. 8.

Sunday Yoga (Socrates Sculpture Park): Instructor Yojaida Estrella will be teaching free Vinyasa Yoga classes at Socrates Sculpture Park. Vinyasa is a series of flowing poses linked to awareness of the breath. Those who participate should wear comfortable clothing and bring a mat or towel. All experience levels are welcome. 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. socratessculpturepark.org. Free. 10 to 11 a.m., Aug. 8.

The Queensboro Dance Festival presents Summer Sundays at Socrates (Socrates Sculpture Park): The annual Queensboro Dance Festival is back with Summer Sundays at Socrates. This weekend, learn classical Indian dance with teacher Antara Saha. 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. socratessculpturepark.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 8.

Great Trees of Astoria Park (Astoria Park): The Urban Park Rangers will lead a guided walking tour, while teaching about the various tree species in the park. Attendees will learn how to identify the many tree species in Astoria Park. Those who go on the walk should wear comfortable shoes to navigate the moderately hilly terrain. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m.; the contest begins at 12 p.m. Parking Lot in Astoria Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 8.

Compost and Farm Site Tour (Queens Botanical Garden): Learn the ins and outs of composting and get a tour of the mid-scale composting facility at the Garden. The staff will talk about the composting process and teach techniques they use. Register here. 4350 Main St., Flushing. queensbotanical.org. Admission included in the price of Garden admission. Tour times vary, Aug. 8.

Litter Ambassadors Sunday (Forest Park): As part of the Litter Ambassadors program, volunteers will help keep the picnic and barbecue areas of Forest Park clean in June. Litter Ambassadors will also distribute garbage bags and guide their neighbors in the proper ways of disposing trash. Register here. George Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 to 3 p.m., Aug. 8.

Kin to the Cove (Hallet’s Cove Beach): This community-powered, environmental public art project is part of 36.5 / A Durational Performance With The Sea by artist Sarah Cameron Sunde. Participants can engage in environmental stewardship, stories, movement, deep listening and explorations into our relationship with water. This event is weather dependent. 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. socratessculpturepark.org. Free. 1 to 4 p.m., Aug. 8.

