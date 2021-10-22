Buffalo man indicted on murder charges in fatal shooting of young Ozone Park father: DA

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Buffalo man is facing life in prison for gunning down a young Ozone Park father who was just steps away from his home last month, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Police apprehended Dwayne Scott, 22, in Buffalo last week and returned the alleged gunman to Queens where he was arraigned Thursday, Oct. 21, before Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise on an indictment charging him with murder and weapons charges.

According to the charges, on Friday, Sept. 24, just before 11 a.m., 20-year-old Brandon Rodriguez had just parked his car near the intersection of 102nd Road and 84th Street and was walking down the street when Scott allegedly stepped out of another vehicle and fired multiple times at the victim. Rodriguez was struck multiple times, all over his body.

Rodriguez, the father of an 18-month-old boy, was subsequently pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital Center, according to the NYPD.

“The murder of this young man has left a family devastated and a young toddler without his father,” Katz said. “This was yet another example of the senseless gun violence that is wreaking havoc in our community and causing untold grief. The defendant has been returned to Queens from upstate New York to answer for his alleged crimes.”

Justice Aloise set Scott’s return date for Dec. 9. Scott faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.