Community Board 5 to hold virtual meeting tonight

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Community Board 5 will hold its monthly virtual meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, with a presentation from the New York City Department of Sanitation about compost and organic curbside collection.

Representatives from the Bureau of Recycling and Sustainability will start off the meeting at approximately 7:35 p.m. to discuss composing.

After that, there will be time for a public forum where residents will get a chance to speak about community issues for up to 3 minutes.

There will also be committee reports regarding public safety, transportation services and more.

The meeting will be live-streamed via YouTube. This link will also be posted on our official Community Board 5 homepage at www.nyc.gov/qnscb5.

Anyone wishing to address the board can submit a typed statement to the Community Board website at www.nyc.gov/qnscb5 no later than 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. Testimony will be read into the record during the board meeting.