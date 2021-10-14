Crook impersonates cop to access woman’s credit cards

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 110th Precinct are searching for a woman who impersonated a law enforcement officer while executing a credit card scam in March.

Investigators say that between March 10 and March 17, 34-year-old Christopher Keiter identified herself as a United States Marshal and gained the trust of a 61-year-old woman to allegedly access her credit cards.

The suspect subsequently used the victim’s credit cards to make multiple purchases, police said.

The NYPD released images of the suspect on Oct. 13 and asked anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.