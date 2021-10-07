Free mammograms available in Jamaica next week

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Project Renewal’s ScanVan will be providing free mammograms for low-income residents in Jamaica.

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, the organization will be having free mammograms available to underserved women at Community Health Network Jamaica, located at 90-04 161 St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The service will be provided by Project Renewal’s ScanVan, the nation’s first mobile mammography clinic and has been run by Project Renewal since 2008.

ScanVan is a mobile mammography clinic that is able to help women without enough access to medical aid safely access screenings, following strict sanitation, disinfecting guidelines and utilizing personal protective equipment.

Project Renewal is a nonprofit organization dedicated to aiding homeless and low-income individuals and families who have struggled with health and work. For 50 years, Project Renewal has developed an unmatched array of integrated programs and services, which has helped over 15,000 homeless New Yorkers.

Each year, the Project Renewal provides thousands of mammograms, clinical breast exams, and care coordination for communities in need.

During the pandemic, there has been a decrease in screenings and diagnoses among individuals who had experienced health inequities. It was reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that in June 2021 the total number of breast cancer screenings declined by 87 percent during April 2020. About 60 percent of uninsured women have forgotten their annual mammogram because of not being able to afford it and lack of access to health care.