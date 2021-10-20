Quantcast
Man shot and killed in broad daylight in Jamaica Tuesday afternoon: NYPD

Detectives look for clues after a man was shot in the head and killed in Jamaica on Oct. 19. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Homicide detectives swarmed into an area of Jamaica where a man was shot and killed in broad daylight on the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Police from the 103rd Precinct responded to a 911 call of an assault in front of a hair salon at 89-32 163rd St. around 3 p.m., where they discovered a victim lying unconscious and unresponsive on the sidewalk in front of the salon with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the NYPD.

The gunman fled on foot in an unknown direction.

A man was shot in the head on 163rd Street off Jamaica Avenue on Oct. 19. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police are looking for the perpetrator who is described as a Black man dressed in all black clothing. The victim has not been indicted and there have been no arrests, police said, adding that the investigation continues.

