Police looking for a man who ripped off a McDonalds in Ridgewood

The NYPD has released video surveillance of a brazen robbery at a Ridgewood McDonalds on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 15.

Just before 2 p.m., the suspect was paying for his order inside the McDonalds located at 54-04 Myrtle Ave. when the 29-year-old woman behind the counter opened the cash register.

The man suddenly lunged around the plexiglass protective shield and reached into the register, removing $1,116 in cash in a matter of seconds before running out of the McDonalds and driving away in a dark gray Nissan Rogue in an unknown direction, police said, adding that there were no injuries reported.

Surveillance images released by the NYPD show a man with his hair in tight cornrows. He was wearing a black headband, a dark sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans and dark sneakers.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.